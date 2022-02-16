 Skip to main content
Marietta G. Owens, 72

  Updated
  • 0
Marietta G. Owens, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

On March 2, 1949 she was born to Charles and Eleanor (McClain) Huff in St. Joseph, Missouri.

She married Joseph Goldsmith Owens, Sr. on December 25, 1964. He survives of the home.

She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Owens; sisters, Sheila Owens, Debbie Huff, Chris Colman; brothers, Charles, Robert and Allen Huff.

She is survived by her husband; sons, Joseph Owens, Jr. and Danny Owens (Patty); grandchildren, Samantha Owens, Brandon Norris, Joseph Owens III, Paige Barr (Dan), Darcy Owens; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol Huff, Steven Merrick, Kelly Merrick, Joe Ben Merrick; nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A Gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. Future inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

