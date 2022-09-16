Marilyn Jean Smith 94, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at her home. She was born July 21, 1928 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Dorothy and Elzy DeSpain. She worked as a Nurse Aide with the St. Joseph Sisters Hospital, and also St. Joseph's Cathedral Rectory as a housekeeper. She was a Catholic, and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husbands: James A. Nolan Sr., Byron L. Brown, and Homer David Smith, a daughter, Dixie Jean Nolan, brothers, Donnie, Lonnie, and Ronnie, and Frances DeSpain, sisters, Elsie Smith, Beverly Wolfe, and Linda Johnson. Survivors include: daughters, Joyce Cain, Jeanie (Byron, Jr.) Brown, Jonie Sue Nolan, Kristy Clifford, and Janice Brown, sons, James (Rachel) Nolan Jr., Jerry Brown, John D. Brown, step-daughter, Diana (Charlie) Proctor, step-son, Carl (Kathy) Smith, a grandson she raised in the home, Jarod Brown, as well as 23 other grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream: 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Father Stephen Hansen officiating. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Marilyn Smith Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.