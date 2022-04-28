Marilyn LaVonne Sportsman, 79, of Graham, MO, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Marilyn was born in Maryville, MO, on February 1, 1943, to Horace Franklin “Jack”, and Fern Alfreda (Walker) Pitts. They preceded her in death.
She attended school in Burlington Junction, MO, and was with the first class graduation from West Nodaway High School, Burlington Junction.
She married Kenneth LeRoy Sportsman on August 19, 1962. He passed away on February 26, 2005.
Marilyn was an avid dog lover and at many times had 6-9 dogs at home. She also had many cats and chickens. She was a full time farm manager on the family farm.
She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Ronnie Dale Pitts, and Jack Pitts, Jr., and 4 sisters, Helen Bibbs, Jackeline Rogers, Bonnie Mires, and Nona Jane Pitts.
Her survivors include her son, Kevin and wife, Lynette Sportsman, Maryville, MO, and daughter, Kelly and husband, Brian Messer, Mound City, MO, her brother, Lloyd and wife, Donna Pitts, Burlington Junction, MO, and 2 sisters, Darlene Minini, Illiopolis, IL, and Erma and husband, Richard Lockhart, Tarkio, MO; numerous grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and one on the way, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.
The burial will be in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO
No formal visitation is planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468.