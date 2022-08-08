Marjorie Jean McClintic, 64, passed away on the morning of July 30, 2022 with her loved ones by her side. Marge was born in St. Joseph, MO on June 24, 1958 to James (Jim) and Jean McClintic. She was the youngest of three girls. Her sisters Bev and Mel were her built in best friends while growing up in their long-time home on Penn Street. Marge attended Mark Twain Elementary, Bliss Middle School, and Central High School, where she had fond memories of participating in the cheerleading squad. Marge continued cheerleading at Missouri Western State College (University) until moving to Emporia, KS. In 1980, Marge married Hans Raymond. The couple were blessed with two daughters, Whitney Leigh and Taylor Renee. Marge dedicated the majority of her working life to Dale Alley Co. and RitePak, Inc. Over the years, she became the jack of all trades. In 2016, Marge was blessed with her first grandchild and found a renewed purpose in being “Mimi”. Her grandchildren brought her pure happiness.
Marge was a ray of light and made friends wherever she went. She was quick to smile, loved to laugh, and always kind to others. More than anything, Marge enjoyed and found peace while being on the water. She spent many weekends boating with family or soaking up the sun by her sister’s pool. She cherished her annual vacation to Florida with her daughter, Taylor. Marge also loved music and dancing. She was never afraid to bust a move anywhere or with anyone.
Marge was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Whitney, and mother, Jean. She is survived by her daughter, Taylor (Matt) Bryer, and grandchildren, Annabelle and Harrison; father, Jim McClintic; sisters, Bev McClintic (Mike Neylon) and Mel (Fred) Schneider; niece, Lauren (Tate) Christgen and nephew, Reed (Katie) Schneider; great-nephew Liam Christgen; faithful feline companion, Roscoe; and countless lifelong friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Thursday, August 4th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Private interment.