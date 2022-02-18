Marjorie M. Hinkle, 92, of Clarksdale, passed away at home on the family farm Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Marjorie was born May 7, 1929 to Clarence and Mary Jung in Clarksdale. She graduated from Mount St. Scholastica Academy in 1947. She was married to Wayne Hinkle who preceded her in death on February 11, 1999. Marjorie enjoyed sewing, gardening, being outdoors and life on the farm.
Along with her husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Imogene and Mary Dorine Jung; son James C. Halter; daughter Rose Burkert, son-in-law Larry Roark and companion Loren Gehrke.
Survivors include children Margie Lowry, Cathy Roark, Christina (Jay) Newton and Joseph (Cathy) Halter and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Monday, February 14th at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Easton, MO. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Mary's Cemetery.