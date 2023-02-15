Mark A. Hart, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at his home. He was born July 24, 1959 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Bettie and Jerry Hart. He graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1977. He served in the Marines, being honorably discharged following his time of service in San Diego, CA. Mark loved his family more than anything and enjoyed spending time with them and having BBQ's. He also enjoyed fishing, painting, listening to music, making arrowheads, pottery and leather wallets. Mark was an avid KC Chiefs fan. He was preceded in death his parents, great-granddaughter, Grace and great-niece, Haylee. Survivors include daughter, Shandi (David) Hart of St. Joseph, brother, Randy (Nancy) Hart of St. Joseph, sister, Laura (Jay) Crump of Country Club Village, MO, 3 grandchildren, Isaiah, Julie, Arual, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and his beloved dogs, Sugar and Lucky. Funeral Services and public live stream will be 2:00 pm, Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Friday. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online condolences, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.
