Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Mark A. Hart, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at his home. He was born July 24, 1959 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Bettie and Jerry Hart. He graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1977. He served in the Marines, being honorably discharged following his time of service in San Diego, CA. Mark loved his family more than anything and enjoyed spending time with them and having BBQ's. He also enjoyed fishing, painting, listening to music, making arrowheads, pottery and leather wallets. Mark was an avid KC Chiefs fan. He was preceded in death his parents, great-granddaughter, Grace and great-niece, Haylee. Survivors include daughter, Shandi (David) Hart of St. Joseph, brother, Randy (Nancy) Hart of St. Joseph, sister, Laura (Jay) Crump of Country Club Village, MO, 3 grandchildren, Isaiah, Julie, Arual, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and his beloved dogs, Sugar and Lucky. Funeral Services and public live stream will be 2:00 pm, Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Rupp Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Friday. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online condolences, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.

