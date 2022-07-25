Mark A. Masterson, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022.
He was born September 20, 1962 in Inglewood, California to Robert and Rose (Hammond) Masterson. He graduated from Central High School in 1980.
Mark married Linda Gail Hockaday, who survives of the home.
He was a self-employed mechanic, often doing pro bono work for those in need.
Mark enjoyed darts, pool and bowling, but loved riding his motorcycle.
The family would like to thank Mosaic Hospice as well as Jeff Hoffman and Ryan Claycomb for all their care and support.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeremy Nichols; granddaughter, Alysia Nichols; and brother, Bobby Masterson.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Keagan Masterson and Darryl Nichols; daughter, Tabatha Nichols; stepson, Manuel Vallalta; stepfather, Leroy Groce; brother, Jerry Masterson; sisters, Debbie Schneider and Tina Masterson; four grandchildren; extended family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Cremation under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.