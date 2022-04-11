Plattsburg, Missouri- Mark Douglas Kanan, 65, passed away April 2, 2022.
He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on June 22, 1956
Mark was the son of Joseph and Grace (Groves) Kanan.
He is preceded by his parents, and brother, Mike.
Survivors: sister, Pam (Keith) Peugh, Kearney, Missouri; nieces and nephews, Debra White, Dee Decker, Brenda Peugh (Shawn Peters), Greg (Sandy) Peugh, Dawn (Joe) Swinderman, Angie (Shane) McQueen; and several great nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service: 3:00 PM, St. Munchin Catholic Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.