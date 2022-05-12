Mark Eugene Sutton, 61, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at his home in Clarksdale. He was born February 21, 1961 in St. Joseph, son of Mary and Marion Sutton. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1979. Mark worked as a Tile Setter in the business his father started, Gene's Tile Service. He loved cooking, especially grilling. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Gina Spaeth. Survivors include: his companion of 25 years, Elizabeth Hughes of the home, sons, Joshua and Nathan (Shelley) Sutton of MN, sister, Susan Barnes of Bonham, TX, step-daughters, Connie Hawkins of Elwood, KS, Jennifer Crockett of Amazonia, MO, step-son, Joshua Clements of Elwood, KS, 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Mark Prince officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Faucett Cemetery, Faucett, MO. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
