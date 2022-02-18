Marrianne Littlejohn, 88, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at a local health care facility. She was born June 6, 1933 in Sargent, NE, daughter of Emily and Russell King. She graduated from Stanberry High School. She married Arley on August 30, 1952. She worked at Einbenders and JC Penny as a Seamstress. Marrianne's hobbies included sewing, quilting, playing cards, puzzles, solitaire and traveling. She was a member of Abundant Faith Church of God. Marrianne was preceded in death by husband, Arley Littlejohn, Jr., her parents, daughter, Jacqueline Littlejohn, granddaughter, Derica Kunzler, and brothers, Vern King, Jim King, Gerald King, Norman King and sister, Esther Rice. Survivors include, children, Mike (Cindy) Littlejohn of St. Joseph, Sandy (Dorsey) Simpson of White Cloud, KS, Karen (Steve) Kunzler of St. Joseph, Brian (Linda ) Littlejohn of Maysville, MO, Gail (Roger) Kunzler of Agency, MO, James (Candy) Littlejohn of St. Joseph, sister, Fern Hamm of Mound City, MO, 23 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and 30 great-great grandchildren, nieces,nephews,cousins, several.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Mark Smith officiating, The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association or Abundant Faith Church of God.