Cameron, Missouri- Martin John Murphy, Jr., 95, of Cameron, passed away January 29, 2022.
Martin was born on September 23, 1926 in Cameron, Missouri to Martin Sr. and Mamie (Sullivan) Murphy.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Mamie; wife, Delores; and 2 sisters, Gladys Swords and Helen Murphy.
Martin was a 1943 graduate of Cameron High School. He served in the United States Army during WWII. Martin married Delores Mattson on July 7, 1951. After returning home, Martin worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad as head welder on a bridge gang. Martin enjoyed the farm, where he raised pigs.
Martin had the privilege to be a part of the Veterans Honor Flight in 2016 to Washington, DC.
Martin was actively involved in many organizations including; St. Munchin Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #1110 (4th Degree Knights), Elmer Ellis Post #33, and VFW, Reynolds, Vorris and Pemberton.
Survivors: 3 sons, Martin Murphy, Plattsburg, Missouri, Gary (Linda) Murphy and Dennis (Robin) Murphy, both of Cameron, Missouri; 3 daughters, Denise (Doug) Wildhagen, Rushville, Missouri, Linda (Tony) Daniel and Lisa (Brian) Volz, both of Cameron, Missouri; 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at St. Munchin Catholic Church. Rosary: 9:30 AM, with visitation following from 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM. Burial in St. Munchin Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to St. Rita’s Restoration Fund and/or St. Munchin Cemetery.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.