Marvin Lee Gray Jr., 60, died on July 5, 2022, at his home in Union Star, MO.
He was born Aug. 26, 1961, to Marvin and Donna (Edwards) Gray and was the oldest of five children. He grew up in the Maryville, MO area.
Marvin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed doing good things for other people. He loved all animals, especially his faithful cat Miss Pinkme.
He is survived by his sister Elaine Freeman (Gary) of Maryville, MO; brother Carl Gray of Wellsville, KS; brother Randy (Ellen) Gray of Union Star, MO; and brother Ron Gray of Seattle, WA; nieces and nephews Zach and Erin Keith of Maryville, Brayden and Breana Gray of Union Star, and Jaycob Gray of Wellsville KS and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Donna Gray and by his paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Alice Gray and maternal grandparents Findley (Shorty) and Dorothy Edwards.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Marvin will be buried in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO.