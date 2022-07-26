Marvin Lee West, 62, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022.
He was born on August 19, 1962 to James “Jim” and Hazel (Herring) West in St. Joseph Missouri. He was the youngest of 9 children.
Marvin enjoyed fishing and the river.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy; daughter, Madelyn; siblings Mary Gray and Jim West.
He is survived by daughter Megan Brace (Steve); grandsons Trayton, Trenton and Cannon; sisters Norman Brown (John), Alice Coats (Joe), Joann Hall, Susan Long (Leland Daise), Carol Clark all of St. Joseph and Margie Cowley of Horton, Kansas.
Arrangements pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests donations to Marvin’s memorial fund. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Marvin’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.