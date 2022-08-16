Marvin Lloyd Leeson, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born January 15, 1932 in St. Joseph to Carl and Anna (Gill) Leeson. Lloyd left high school to work on the family farm.
Lloyd married Doris Carpenter on November 27, 1951. Theirs was a true love story that started when she was a senior in high school and lasted through 70 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on November 23, 2021.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, reaching the rank of Cpl. After the military service, he worked for his father’s tree service.
Lloyd began a career as a healthy truck driver for Consolidated Freightways in 1967, retiring after 26 years and 2 million-plus miles of accident-free driving.
Deeply rooted in his faith, Lloyd was a longtime member and generous supporter of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Lloyd loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; his parents; and siblings, Betty Mollus, Robert Leeson, and Dannie Leeson.
He is survived by his children, Cathie Marshall, Sandra Bibb (Henry), Michael Leeson (Carol), and Cheryl Wormington; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 16, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, August 15, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church, the VFW, or American Legion Post 359. The family requests that guests at both the visitation and service follow Covid protocol and wear proper fitting masks. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.