Weatherby, Missouri- Marvin Lloyd Wigglesworth, 79, passed away January 24, 2022.
He was born June 17, 1942 in Winston, Missouri to David and Margaret (Alcock) Wiglesworth.
Marvin was the last of 12 children.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Marvin was a truck driver.
Survivors: son, Robert Wiglesworth, Tuscon, Arizona; 2 daughters, Paula and Shirley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There is no scheduled service.
Arrangements by Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.