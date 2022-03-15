Marvin Vaughn, 68, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at a local health care facility. He was born July 12, 1953 in Fort Knox, KY, son of Geneva "Ruth" and Maynard Vaughn. He graduated from Union Star R-II High School. He worked in the construction industry for many years. He loved hunting and fishing, spending time outdoors, and he had a green thumb and could make any plant thrive. Marvin was preceded in death by father, Maynard Vaughn, Jr., and mother, Geneva "Ruth" Vaughn. Survivors include: sister, Marilyn (Ivan) Whorton of St. Joseph, 2 sisters, step-sons, Benjamin (Wendy) Hughes IV of St. Joseph and William "Bill" (Jamie) Johnson of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Trevor, Skylie, and Rhyder Hughes, Tanner Johnson, Shelby Ruddock, and Ireland Johnson, great-grandchildren, Dillinger and Tripp Ruddock, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Mr. Vaughn has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. No scheduled services at this time.