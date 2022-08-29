Mary A. Kahlstorf, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
Mary was born October 10, 1934 to Henry and Opal (Barr) Nothnagel in Shelbyville, MO. She attended Red Star School House and Shelbyville High School.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband Reverend Alfred Kahlstorf; son Norman Kahlstorf; two granddaughters Jennifer and Melissa McIntosh.
Survivors include daughter Martha McIntosh; grandchildren Amy, Rachel and Tim McIntosh; sisters Carolyn Westegaard, Julia Zeiter and Alice Ferren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin 1:00 PM Thursday August 25th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Funeral service Friday 11:00 AM at our chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family would like to thank AseraCare Hospice for the care they gave Mary.
Memorial donations may be made to First Church of the Nazarene.