Mary Ann Huffman, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Mary Ann was born August 22, 1938 to Kenneth and Erma Dunn. She was a 1957 graduate of Lafayette High School. She married Glenn E. Huffman and from this union four sons were born. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include sons Thomas, Dennis, Wesley and Chris Huffman; grandchildren Patrick, Travis, Selena Rena Huffman and brother Kenneth Dunn, Jr.
Per her wishes, Ms. Huffman has been cremated. There are no services scheduled at this time.