Mary Ann Kerns
1930-2023
Mary Ann Kerns, 92, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
She was born November 11, 1930 to Heiko and Minnie (Gronewald) Cooper in Rockport, Missouri.
Mary married Eldon D. Kerns on February 10, 1951.
She was a member of Freeman Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Kerns; parents; sisters, Lucile Thompson, Etta Cooper, Hermie Schmidt, Frieda Clemens, Rena Schmidt, and Evelyn Carter.
Survivors include her sons, Larry and Kenneth Kerns; daughter, Marilyn Kerns; grandson, Nicholas Kerns; granddaughter, Kristy Larabee (John); great grandson, Noah Larabee; sisters, Betty Jane Johnson and Emma Jean Taylor; and brother, Harry Lee (Uldeen) Cooper.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Freeman Chapel Freewill Baptist Church or Kerns Freeman Cemetery. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.