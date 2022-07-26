Mary Ann (McParlan) Elder, 88, St. Joseph, passed June 5, 2022. Born in Flint, Michigan, she graduated from University of Michigan with a Bachelor’s of Music. She met Larry L. Elder of St. Joseph, who was stationed in the military in MI. The couple married, moved here in 1955 and welcomed three children. Mary taught music, English and literature before obtaining a Master’s in Guidance & Counseling in 1977. While dedicating more than 42 years to the St. Joseph school system, mainly at Benton HS, she also served on InterServe, MWSU, PEO, Pi Beta Phi, Benton Red Coats committees. Her husband Larry passed in 2003. Survivors include children, Lee Ann Elder (Tom Byrne), Mary-Jo Brown (Neal), James L. Elder (Carol), four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and sister Rene Gladson.
Visitation is from 5 pm to 7 p.m Friday, June 17, with funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden. Entombment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.