Mary Belle (Hull) Gaul, 94, of Troy, Kansas passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at her home.
Mary Belle was born on April 14, 1927 in Perry, Oklahoma to John and Florence (Law) Hull. She lived her adult life in Troy.
Mary Belle is a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Wathena, Kansas and the LWML.
She married Leonard Gaul on March 8, 1952 at the Christ Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on January 29, 1992. Mary Belle was also preceded by her parents and her brothers, Hillman Hull, Thomas Hull, J.R. Hull, Dean Hull and a sister, Ruth Hull.
Survivors include her sons; Brad Gaul (Sheila) of Troy
Mark Gaul of Excelsior Springs, Missouri
Sister, Marian Karr of Corpus Christi, Texas
Sister-in-law, Virginia Ayres of Fairway, Kansas
7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren numerous nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – 10:30 A.M.
At: Christ Lutheran Church in Wathena, Kansas
Visitation: family will receive friends Monday evening 6-8 pm at the Christ Lutheran Church. Friends and family may call after 9 A.M. Monday, at Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy.
Memorials: Christ Lutheran Church
Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy