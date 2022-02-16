 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Mary Clevenger, 71

  • Updated
  • 0
Mary Clevenger

Mary Clevenger, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, after struggling with Type 1 diabetes for 48 years.

She was born February 6, 1950, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Greg and Loretta (Pankau) Pankiewicz.

Mary married David L. Clevenger May 27, 1972.

She attended Missouri Western State University in 1970, where she met her future husband to be. She later graduated as a Medical Records Technician from Kansas City Research Hospital.

Mary was a member of Central Christian Church. She enjoyed gardening, animals, cross-stitching, crafts, and spending time with her family.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; numerous beloved animals.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, David; son, Mark Clevenger (Reane); 3 grandchildren; brother, Steve Pankiewicz (Joyce); sister, Kathy Drew (Jim); beloved animals, Chips, Katie, Mooey, Waylon; 1 niece; numerous nephews.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Thursday, Central Christian Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Tags