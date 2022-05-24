Mary Dupree, 97, of Easton, MO, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, in St. Joseph, following a last gathering of her family.
She was born April 15, 1925 in St. Joseph. She graduated in 1943 from Sacred Heart Convent. She was employed by Stockyards Bank. Mary married Raymond Dupree on June 17, 1946 at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Mary and Raymond moved to a farm by Easton, Mo, in 1956. Mary loved her garden and grew most of their produce. Raymond preceded Mary in death in 1990. Mary continued to farm until her recent retirement.
Mary is survived by her 4 children; Ron Dupree, his wife Linda, Washington, IL; Sheila Korphage and her husband Warren, Derby, KS; Keith Dupree and his wife Joyce, St. Joseph, MO; Rita Miller and her husband, Steve, Kansas City, MO. She is survived by her 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren with the 24th great grandchild due in August: Ryan Dupree, wife Donnita, and son Rylee; Eric Dupree, wife Julie, daughter Ruth and son Nathan; Eron Dupree; Julie Haffner, husband Andy, daughters Elizabeth, Evelyn, and Caroline, sons Grant and Matthew; Katie Stout, husband, Brett, daughters Ashlyn, Kenzie, and Miranda; Jordan Korphage, wife Maria, son Beau; Eric McCracken, wife Abbey, son Caleb; Jason McCracken, wife Marly, sons Brock and Colt, daughters Ava and Hadley; Shaun Dupree; Casey Dupree, wife KayLee; David Meyer, wife Angela, son Luke, daughters Josie, Alyssa and Abigail; Deborah Meyer Gardner, husband Mike, son Evan and daughter Emma.
Surviving: sisters Virginia Panigot, Theresa Logston, and Pat Becker, husband John; brother Don Panigot. She was preceded in death by brothers John Panigot and Charlie Panigot.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph Senior Living, AseraCare Hospice, Dr. Scott Avery, and nurse Ashley Wilson for your care these last few months.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to AseraCare Hospice.
Rosary 6:30 PM Friday, May 20th with visitation following until 8:00 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery.