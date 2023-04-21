Mary F. Crane, 51, of DeKalb, MO, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. She was born July 14, 1971 in Farmington, NM, daughter of Wanda (Wheeler) and Robert Crane. She graduated from Bethany High School, class of 1989. She spent many years working as a care taker. Mary enjoyed camping, hunting, especially mushroom hunting, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed her time coaching with the Special Olympics. Mary was preceded in death by father, Robert Crane. Survivors include mother and step-father, Wanda and Dick McCaulley, her daughter, Autumn Rose Crane, brothers, George (Tammy) Wheeler, Sr. and Joseph McCaulley, all of DeKalb, MO, numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the DeKalb Christian Church, Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery in DeKalb. Memorials are requested to the Mary Crane Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Mary F. Crane
Mary F. Crane, 51, of DeKalb, MO, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. She was born July 14, 1971 in Farmington, NM, daughter of Wanda (Wheeler) and Robert Crane. She graduated from Bethany High School, class of 1989. She spent many years working as a care taker. Mary enjoyed camping, hunting, especially mushroom hunting, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed her time coaching with the Special Olympics. Mary was preceded in death by father, Robert Crane. Survivors include mother and step-father, Wanda and Dick McCaulley, her daughter, Autumn Rose Crane, brothers, George (Tammy) Wheeler, Sr. and Joseph McCaulley, all of DeKalb, MO, numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.