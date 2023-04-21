Mary F. Crane

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 32 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 32 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Mary F. Crane

  • 0
Mary F. Crane

Mary F. Crane, 51, of DeKalb, MO, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Kansas City, MO. She was born July 14, 1971 in Farmington, NM, daughter of Wanda (Wheeler) and Robert Crane. She graduated from Bethany High School, class of 1989. She spent many years working as a care taker. Mary enjoyed camping, hunting, especially mushroom hunting, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed her time coaching with the Special Olympics. Mary was preceded in death by father, Robert Crane. Survivors include mother and step-father, Wanda and Dick McCaulley, her daughter, Autumn Rose Crane, brothers, George (Tammy) Wheeler, Sr. and Joseph McCaulley, all of DeKalb, MO, numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the DeKalb Christian Church, Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery in DeKalb. Memorials are requested to the Mary Crane Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you