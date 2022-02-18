Mary Frances Crouse, 89, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in St. Joseph.
She was born on June 3, 1932, to Phillip and Mary (Harrington) Carmichael, in Easton, Missouri.
Frances graduated from Easton High School in 1950, where she met her future husband, Harold William Crouse.
Bill and Frany, as he lovingly called her, were married on Nov. 29, 1951. They became parents to five children, and built their life together south of St. Joseph. They were married for 50 years before Bill passed away on May 18, 2002.
Frances worked as the bookkeeper for her the family business, Crouse Farriers. She also served as a 4-H leader for several years, and as the Secretary for the Missouri High School Rodeo Association for 25 years. To commemorate her time and dedication to the MHSR, the family is giving a one-time scholarship to the association this year.
Frany had a love for many things, but not many things more than her family, the rodeo circuit, and her Kansas City Chiefs. Her family could always count on a snack when visiting, whether it be a cold Coke, ice cream, or the infamous pink wafer cookies in the cookie jar.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; and infant son, Thomas David (1960).
Frances is survived by: her children, Bill (Jenifer) Crouse, Phyllis (Wade) Wilson, Ginny (Jay Elder) Crouse and Gene (Carrie) Crouse; grandchildren, Samantha (Sean Barger) Arntt, Tyler (Catherine) Crouse, Cole (Michelle) Wilson, Sydney (Travis) James, Ashley (Cortney) Wheeler, Aaron Moore, Kirbie (Corey) Gibbins and Tom Crouse; great-grandchildren, Madilyn Evans, Zeke Duncan, Hazelynn Wilson, Payton Wheeler, Aubrey Crouse, Wayton Wilson, Gemma James and Cora Crouse; two cousins, Joe Carmichael and Steve Carmichael; sister, Ann Burton.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, in St. Joseph.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home, followed by interment at Blakely Cemetery, Easton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missouri High School Rodeo Association.