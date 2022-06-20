Mary Jane Newkirk, 91, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022.
She was born December 15, 1930 in Weatherby, Missouri to Alfon and Mabel (Peters) Sauter.
Mary Jane married Orley Newkirk on April 3, 1949. He preceded her in death on October 22, 2014. She was very proud of their 65-year marriage.
She was a longtime member of Central Christian Church.
Mary Jane enjoyed sewing, quilting and handwork. She loved puzzles, especially Sudoku. Food was very central to her life, whether it was cooking, sharing or hosting. She also loved to camp with the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orley; parents; son, Rickey Newkirk; and six siblings.
She is survived by her children, Connie Myers (Ted), Marilyn Wehrli (Tim), and Jane McClurg (Keith); honorary daughter, Barbara Dunbar; nine grandchildren; two honorary grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; six honorary great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Dora Ewart and Betty Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.