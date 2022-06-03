Mary Jane Price, 86

Mary Jane Price of Cameron, Missouri, age 86, died May 22, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community in St. Joseph.
Miss Price was born in Jamesport, Missouri, on July 29, 1935, the daughter of Hubert and Velma Wynne Price. She grew up on the family farm east of Jamesport and graduated from Jamesport High School in 1953. She attended Southwest Baptist College in Bolivar, Missouri, graduating in 1955 with an associate’s degree, later earning a bachelor’s degree; followed by a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Denver and a Ph.D. from Arizona State University at Tempe.
She began her professional life at TWA, then worked as a grant administrator at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado and finally at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona.
After retirement, Miss Price returned to Missouri in 2003 to care for her father. They lived in Cameron where she attended First Baptist Church. She was an avid reader and music lover.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Robert Price, an aunt, Dorsey Barnett, and uncles, Lloyd “Pete” Price and Clair Price. She is survived by cousins, Mary Sue Martin and William Bywaters, both of St. Joseph; Mike Arnold of Gallatin, and Jacqueline Ellis of Columbia, Missouri.
Miss Price has been cremated under the direction of Poland-Thompson.