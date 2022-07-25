Mary Kathryn Thornton, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at a Gower, MO care center. She was born May 1, 1939 in St. Joseph, daughter of Waneda and Carl Hoffman. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1957. She worked as a Cashier for Food 4 Less. She loved doing crafts and art. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking and spending time with her family. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Church. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, Carl Hoffman and former husband, Walter Thornton. Survivors include, daughter, Heather (Randy) Adams of Easton, MO, son, Tim Thornton of Amarillo, TX, grandsons, Trace Thornton and Seth Adams and sister, Dixie Ratliff of Gower, MO.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to thank Gower Convalescent Center and Freudenthal Hospice for the care they provided for Mary. Memorials are requested to the Gower Convalescent Center.