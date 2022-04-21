Mary Lillian Pilcher, 83, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO. She was born February 8, 1939 in Atchison, KS, daughter of Alice and Joseph McConnaughey. Mary graduated from Atchison High School. She worked as a Certified Nurses Aide for many years. She enjoyed raising gourds and decorating them, crocheting and embroidering. She very much loved her cats, as they were her children. Mary was a member of Missouri Valley Baptist Church. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Pilcher in 2017, her parents, daughters, Alberta Pilcher-Maly and Arlene Zabel, and grandchildren, Mindy Johnson and James Porterfield. Survivors include: children, Karen Donaldson, Albert (Paula) Donaldson Jr., Deb (James) Pace, Shirley (Wes) Jones, Paul (Lisa) Donaldson, granddaughter, Sambo Donaldson, many friends including, Pam and Rogene, 25 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Ms. Pilcher will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Per her wishes, there will be no services. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.