Cameron, MO- Mary Louise Heldenbrand, 85, of Cameron, passed away January 31, 2022 at Liberty Hospital. She was born June 16, 1936 to Dudley and Ethel (Schleicher) Hughes and step-mother Nellie (Reed) Hughes.
Mary Lou was a 1955 graduate of Osborn High School and attended Maryville College. She married Donald Heldenbrand June 26, 1959. They were married 62 years. She worked for Continental Airlines in Denver, CO and Cameron Mutual Insurance. She was a homemaker and worked alongside Don on the farm. They raised cattle, hogs and row crops. Mary Lou was a member of the Smith Fork Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, flowers, taking care of her cats and feeding the birds.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Dudley & Ethel, step-mother Nellie, brother J.C. Hughes, brother-in-law Orval & Dorotha Heldenbrand, sister-in-law Betty Heldenbrand, niece Angela Dawn Heldenbrand and great-niece Kelsey Heldenbrand.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband Donald Heldenbrand of the home; brother, James Hughes; brother and sister-in-law Harold & Jane Heldenbrand; nephews, Steve & Debra Heldenbrand, Brian & Amy Heldenbrand, Lonnie & Sharon Heldenbrand, Stan & Pamela Heldenbrand; niece Deanna & Dennis McCurdy; 1st cousin, Charles Siever, numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday February 5, 2022 at Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO. Memorial fund to the American Cancer Society.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.