Mary Mace 83, of Skidmore, MO, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at her home. She was born September 11, 1939 in Ratone, NM, daughter of Elsie and Harry High. She married Dennis "Ed" Mace. She was a farm wife, and worked at Westab, Big Smith, and the Bucket Shop. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and crafting. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Dennise Mace, son, Alan Mace, son, Jimmy Mace, and 7 brothers. Survivors include: son, Dennis (Jackie) Mace Jr. of Skidmore, MO, son, Joey Mace of St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Dena Crossfield of St. Joseph, MO, 15 grandchildren, her companion, Tom Spire, and her longtime friend, Alice Chestnut. Mary will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled services at this time. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
