 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Mary Mace

  • Updated
  • 0
Mary Mace

Mary Mace 83, of Skidmore, MO, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at her home. She was born September 11, 1939 in Ratone, NM, daughter of Elsie and Harry High. She married Dennis "Ed" Mace. She was a farm wife, and worked at Westab, Big Smith, and the Bucket Shop. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and crafting. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Dennise Mace, son, Alan Mace, son, Jimmy Mace, and 7 brothers. Survivors include: son, Dennis (Jackie) Mace Jr. of Skidmore, MO, son, Joey Mace of St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Dena Crossfield of St. Joseph, MO, 15 grandchildren, her companion, Tom Spire, and her longtime friend, Alice Chestnut. Mary will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled services at this time. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Tags

Recommended for you