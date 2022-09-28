Mary Margaret Cloud, Elwood, KS, passed away September 26, 2022 with her family at her bedside in LaVerna Senior Living, Savannah, MO.
Mary was born on September 7, 1943 in Girard, Kansas to Otho L. Stwalley and Margaret D. (Wright) Stwalley.
She married Galen Lawrence Cloud, Sr., on July 3, 1969 in Olathe, KS, and he survives of the home. Also surviving are their children Barbara A. Cloud, Galen L. Cloud, Jr. (Amy), St. Joseph, MO, Samuel O. Cloud (Megan), St. Joseph, and Otho L. Cloud (Lindsey) Elwood, KS; grandchildren Samuel Taten Cloud, Thaddeus Owen Cloud, and Tytus Steven Cloud; sister Ruth Ann Stwalley; other relatives and friends.
Mary will be fondly remembered for her Halloween generosity. For over 20 years, she would work all summer making beaded crafts, small animal figures, and other items and pass them out at Halloween, along with candy, pop, coloring books, and crayons. She liked cats, liked to read, and enjoyed her children as they were growing up. She enjoyed
visits from her grandchildren.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.