Mary R. Kendzora, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022.
On August 25, 1927 she was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Emery Leroy and Mary Rosena (Pflugradt) Noah.
Mary married Richard Daniel Kendroza on September 7, 1946, they were married for 50 years. He preceded her in death.
She was a member of St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella, Ladies of Charity and the Altar Society. For over 20 years, Mary volunteered at the Cathedral Food Pantry.
Above all, Mary enjoyed family. Whether it be Polish luaus at Sugar Lake, Christmas gatherings, or celebrating every family member’s birthday with good food and fun, she enjoyed all that came with a close, loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Jeremy Kendzora; brother, Emery Noah, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Karen Kendzora, Daniel Kendzora (Elizabeth), Jennifer Sprague; grandchildren, Angela Rodriguez (Ray); Rena Hawkins (Jason), Cody Sprague (Megan), Andy Kendzora (Peggy), Mindy Speer, Tabbi Kendzora; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, St. Joseph Cathedral Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 5:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church.