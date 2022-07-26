Matthew LeRoy McCullough, 53, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022.
He was born on January 24, 1969, in Kansas City, MO.
Matthew grew up in Kansas City, MO. Matthew was an only child, however he did have several foster siblings. Matthew lived in Nevada, MO, Joplin, MO, Lamar, MO and in 2015 moved to St. Joseph, MO. Matthew worked at Specialty Industries since 2021. Matthew enjoyed going to church and spending time with friends. Matthew was loved by many and will be missed.
A Celebration of life will be held at Grace Evangelical Church, July 10th, 2022 at 12:30 in the Chapel with a dinner will follow.