Matthew Leroy Schuele, 43, of St. Joseph, MO passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at his residence.
He was born February 25, 1979 in Atchison, KS to Fred Schuele and Kathy Matthias. He graduated from Central High School in 1998.
Matthew is preceded in death by his father Fred Schuele of Atchison, KS; paternal grandparents Bill and Alice Schuele of Atchison, KS; maternal grandparents Ed and Agnes Brown of St. Joseph, MO; and sister-in-law Jill Schuele of Manchester, MO.
Matthew is survived by mother Kathy Matthias and stepfather Doug Matthias of St. Joseph, MO; sister Patty Rodriguez and husband Phillip of Columbia, MO; brothers: Eddie Schuele of Manchester, MO, Vincent Schuele and longtime girlfriend Crystal Harris of St. Joseph, MO; as well as nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be held at 6:00 PM, Monday, October 3, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph, Inc., can be made at petforu.com