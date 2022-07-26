Maude E. Moore 98, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Saturday July 23, 2022 at her home. She was born August 14, 1923 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Berneice (Johnson) & Archie Adams. She worked at Swift & Company, Noma Lites, Kovacs Grocery, Fox’s Department Store and ended her work career at Sherwood Medical.
She attended and was a member of the Journey Baptist Church where she also participated in women’s missionary meetings for several years. Maude was married to Charles (Elmer) Reed, Sr. but later divorced and then married Thomas E. (Red) Moore, who preceded her in death. Other decedents include her parents, son, Tim Moore, brothers, James and Roland Adams and sister, Frances Leach. She is survived by sons, Elmer (Dottie) Reed, Jr. of Nashville, TN, Myron (Gail) Reed of St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Jennifer (Roger) Wright of St. Joseph, MO, step-son, Gary (Lynn) Moore of Belton, MO, brother, John (Mary) Adams Lenexa, KS, sister-in-law, Margaret Adams, 14 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
Maude lived in the Southside of St. Joseph her entire life and was always proud to state her love for that community. She was once recognized in a feature article in The Southsider and referred to as the “Hat Lady” because of her love of wearing hats to church.
Maude was steadfast in her faith and belief in eternal salvation through the acceptance of Jesus Christ and gladly announced that faith to others. Along with the dedication to her family, she loved talking with and meeting people and believed you had to give your best to every job you held. She was truly sorrowful when she had to leave her last job at the age of 70 as she would have chosen to work even longer. Her other enjoyment came from being outside and watching various types of sports. For many years she drove herself to watch grandchildren and great-grandchildren play baseball and always followed sporting events on TV.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Wednesday, with memorial services following, at 2:00 pm Wednesday at the Journey Baptist Church. Pastor Jacob McMillen officiating. There will be a private inurnment later at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com