May Catherine (Ruhl) Wright, 83, of rural Skidmore, MO, passed away on April 28, 2022, at her home.
Cathy was born June 3, 1938, in Oceanside, CA. Her parents were Russell R. Ruhl and Helen (Holt) Ruhl. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Patricia Farmer.
Cathy graduated from Horace Mann High School, Maryville,
She married William Dean Pointer, Sr. They had two children. William Dean Pointer, Jr., and Rendy Mae Pointer. They later divorced. She later married Leonard D. Wright. He passed away in 1997. She had two stepchildren, Lennie and Dean Wright.
Cathy was an avid bowler. She was a member of several leagues and traveled to many tournaments. She was an active member of the Eagles lodge having served as its secretary of the auxiliary for many years.
She was a member and attended the Calvary Chapel in Maryville.
She is survived by her children, stepson Dean, granddaughter Natasha Henson, her brothers Richard (Joannie) Ruhl of Spencerport, NY, and Rodger (Sue) Ruhl of Wilcox, MO. and several nieces and nephews.
Cathy has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Calvary Chapel, 24770 Interlude Road, Maryville, MO. The service time will be 5:00 PM.
Family will meet friends and family from 4:00 to 5:00 PM at the Calvary Chapel.
An inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be directed in Cathy’s name to the Calvary Chapel, Maryville, MO.