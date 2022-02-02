Melanie Dawn Heckman, 57, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born August 4, 1964 in Elmore, ID, daughter of Rema and Marvin Lowe. She graduated from Fayettville High School, and she earned a degree in English Literature from Missouri Southern University in Joplin. She married Robert Heckman on January 25, 1995. She was currently employed at Western Regional Diagonostic Correction Center as a Cook. Melanie enjoyed being outdoors and going on cruises. Melanie was preceded in death by her mother, Rema Lowe, and brother, David Lowe. Survivors include: husband, Robert Heckman of Savannah, MO, father, Marvin Lowe, of Knob Noster, MO, sons, James McFadin of Neosho, MO, Justin (Kelley) McFadin of Springville, UT, and Jesse McFadin of Neosho, MO, step-daughters, Breanne Heckman of Joplin, MO and Rachel Heckman of Neosho, MO, sisters, Kathy (Dennis) Overcash of Mineral, VA and Diane (Fred) Beard of Knob Noster, MO, 8 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
Mrs. Heckman has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. No services are scheduled.