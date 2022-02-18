Melody Dawn Starr 57, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. She was born September 24, 1964 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of Donna & Johnny Davidson. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed gambling, playing the slots, and spending time with her family. She was an organ donor. Melody was preceded in death by her husband, John A, Starr, father, Johnny Davidson, and sister, Gale Davidson. She is survived by her mother, Donna Davidson, daughters, Melissa Silvestry, Amanda Starr and fiancé Tim Curtain, and Alex Frazier all of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Drake, Maciee, Harper, Nimue, Alayna, Zannah, & Avery, brothers, Stoney, John, Darrell (Michelle), and Scott Davidson, sisters, Cindy (Wayne) Cox, Kelly (Dennis) Gentry, and Barb O’Neil. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Melody Starr Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
