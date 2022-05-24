Melva Lou Reinert, 97, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Saturday morning in her residence at Corby Place Retirement Community.
She was born January 29, 1925 and raised in the Savannah, MO area. When WWII broke out, Melva moved to California and became one of the many women who earned the title of “Rosie the Riveter” building the B-24 Liberator for the war effort. After the war, she returned to St. Joseph, MO.
On July 4, 1947, she married George H. Reinert and became a homemaker in the stone house he built for her. Melva was very active raising three children, making clothes and canning vegetables from their 2-acre “garden spot.” She made sure her kids learned how to play the piano while in grade school. As they grew up, she joined up with her sister-in-law Doris and sister Mary by enjoying work outside the home, sewing for Sun Garment Co.
Melva was preceded in death by her parents, W.E. Buie and Elsie (Kabel) Buie; siblings, Maxine Black, Virgil Buie, Mary Pinkerton-Kendall, and Doris Jean Duncan; her husband, George H. Reinert; her granddaughter, Stacey Bennett; and recently her son, Daniel J. Reinert.
She is survived by her daughter, Yvonna A. Wilson; daughter-in-law, Jean Gail Reinert; son, Michael G. and Chrisie L. Reinert. Melva also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Corby Place Senior Living and Traditions Hospice.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 11:00 A.M. Friday, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Peter Lutheran Church or the Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.