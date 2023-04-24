Melvin Ernest Wood 79, of Wallace, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023 at his home in Wallace. He was born December 20, 1943 in DeKalb, Missouri, son of William "Bill" Wood and Mary Wood. He graduated from DeKalb High School. He worked as a truck driver, retired from Yellow Freight. He loved to help on the farm, being outside, fishing, planting his garden, but most of all he loved playing with and watching his grand babies. Melvin loved the big sky of Montana, and got to live out his dream of living there with his wife Melissa Wood, he also loved helping his friend Darryl Pierce with cows and farming, endless conversations with his fellow trucking buddy Terry, playing in a band with beloved friends, and always making jokes and fun memories with his friend Larry. One thing he always did up until it closed, was to drink coffee at Farris Truck Stop with many friends at what they called the liars table. He is loved by many friends and family with many memories made and cherished, he was a Christian. Melvin was preceded in death by father, William, mother, Mary, and brother, Bobby Wood. Survivors include: wife, Melissa Wood of the home, son Justin (Elizabeth) Gibson, Wallace, MO, daughter, Tasha (Stormy) Gibson, Wallace, MO, grandkids, Abby, Malachy, Elayna, Gracie, and Colt, sons, Brian and Kelly, and their children of Agency and Kansas, brothers; Dwayne (Becky) Wood, Dearborn, MO, Gaylan (Nigel) Wood of Faucett, and sister, Francine Wood of St. Joseph. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, funeral services 10 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The Inurnment will be 2:00 pm Friday at the Union Cemetery, Faucett Missouri. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
