Melvin "Mike" Simpson

Melvin was born in St. Joseph Mo., Dec 23, 1930. He lived in Union Star, Mo before serving in the Korean War in the Navy. He married Delores J. Lynch, June 26 1954. Melvin and Delores lived in St. Joseph, MO. They had 2 daughters Claudia S. and Vickie D. and a son Larry W. Melvin had 2 grandchildren, Jess Ralyn and Matthew Houston and 2 great grandchildren, Alexandra Ralyn and Charlie Ralyn. He passed away surrounded by his family.
Melvin loved to golf, and he was an amazing handyman. He enjoyed fishing and would go hunting when he was younger. He was kindhearted and he loved his family. He would do anything he could for anyone.
He retired from Peachtree Doors, previously he has worked building basement and other concrete work. He was also employed excavating ponds.
Melvin is survived by his wife Delores J (Lynch), daughters Claudia Stewart and Vickie Houston (Matt), 2 grandchildren Jess Ralyn and Matthew J. Houston, along with his great granddaughters Alexandra Ralyn and Charlie Ralyn. Also survived by his sister Viola Kerns, Danny Wayne Simpson, along with many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Dan and Dorothy Simpson, brothers Richard Simpson, Robert (Bob) and sister Carolyn Johnson
Graveside service with Full Military Honors 10:30 AM Thursday, December 29th at Union Star Cemetery.
Arrangements under Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.