Micah Jacob Bottorff 30, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022. He was born March 15, 1992 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Angela (Hummer) and Mika Bottorff. He graduated from Central High School, class of 2010. He worked at BMS Warehouse and R & D Construction. He enjoyed refurbishing furniture, and crafts like his grandmother did, he also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with family and friends. He attended St. Patrick Catholic Church. Micah was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Mary D (Wolski) Hummer, great grandparents, Merwyn (Datha) Bottorff, step paternal grandmother, Debbie Bottorff, aunt, Sharon (Laughlin) Hummer, uncle, Kenneth Bottorff, and aunt, Ethel "Lala" Wolski. Survivors include: mother, Angela Renee Bottorff, St. Joseph, father, Mika (Kim) Bottorff, Wathena, KS, son, Ace Lee Bernard-Bottorff, brother, Caleb Bottorff, companion, Destiny Bonar, step sisters, Samantha McFarland and Alyssa McFarland, 3 nieces, 1 nephew, paternal grandfather, Roger Bottorff, paternal grandparents, Laura (Andy) Irvin, uncle, Edward L. Hummer, step uncle, Dustin Thornton, aunts, Mary Margaret Hummer, and Bridget Livingston, and step aunt, Kandice Winder, cousins: Jordan Bottorff, Jerrad Livingston, Graham Hummer, and Datha Jane Livingston.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm Friday with Funeral Services and public live stream at 2:00 pm, Friday, June 17, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Sharon Spiegel officiating. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Micah Bottorff Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or online on the obituary page at www.ruppfuneral.com.