Michael A. Barsch
1955-2023
Michael A. Barsch, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
He was born December 15, 1955 in St. Joseph to Cletus and Delia (Hunt) Barsch. Michael grew up in St. Joseph, attending St. Patrick Catholic School and graduating from Central High School in 1974.
He belonged to a Ski Club that hit the slopes on multiple trips and also was a member of the Singles Club at St. Joseph Cathedral. He later earned the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Status.
He was an auto mechanic for Sears Automotive for 20 years and also kept all of the vehicles running for his friends and family.
After Sears, he worked in the Motor Pool at Fort Riley in Kansas, then upon returning to St. Joseph he was a custodian at St. Patrick School and a bartender at the Muny Inn.
It was around this time that Michael met the love of his life, Nancy Simmons. They enjoyed 15 years together before her passing.
Michael was very protective of his friends and family, especially his nieces and nephews.
He was welcomed home to Heaven by his beloved girlfriend, Nancy; nephew, A.J. Goehring III; parents; and sister, Teresa Ann Barsch.
Survivors include his siblings, Mary Swymeler (Gary), Kathy Stufflebean (Leroy), Cletus Barsch Jr. (Patti), Raymond Barsch (Kerry), John Barsch (Angela) and Kim Goehring; and was blessed with an abundance of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A memorial plaque will be placed at Whispering Pines Cremation Garden. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.