Michael Curtis Moore
1946-2023
Michael Curtis Moore passed away June 16, 2023, at home surrounded by family. He was born September 23, 1946.
Preceded: both parents, Robert and Dorothy; an infant brother; nephew, Ryan Newcomer; and a granddaughter, Michaela Moore.
Survivors: wife, Tanya; siblings, Steve (Rita) Moore, Doug (Verena) Moore, Toni Newcomer.
Children: Rhonda (Scott) Jones, Steve (Jeanne) Moore, Jeff (Sonie) Moore, Jennifer (James) Nolan, Jeremy Wardlow; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Celebration of Life 1:00 to 5:00 P.M., Sunday, July 2, FOP Hall, 621 S. 36th St. Use front entrance; food will be provided. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to help toward funeral costs and a memorial in his name. Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com.