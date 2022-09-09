 Skip to main content
Michael Glen Older 65, St. Joseph, Missouri died Sunday September 4, 2022 in St. Joseph. Born January 27, 1957, St. Joseph, he was preceded in death by father, Glen F. Older, mother June Griffin, and a sister. Survivors include wife, Linda Older, step son, Eric (Brenda) Swope, step daughter, Melissa Morris, a brother, 2 sisters, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Cremation under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

