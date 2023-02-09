Michael K. Mathews, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away, February 4, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Michael was born March 5, 1938 in Muncie, IN to Eugene Keith and Velma Catherine (Bechtel) Mathews.
He received the Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees from the University of Michigan. From 1961 to 1974 he was a public school teacher, while performing extensively on trombone, euphonium, and tuba.
In 1974 he began additional graduate studies, and received a Ph.D in Trombone performance, music theory, and music history from Michigan State University. He was on the faculty at Missouri Western State University from 1978 to 2003.
Dr. Mathews was an active composer and arranger. He has a number of published works for solo low brass instruments and brass ensembles. He directed the Cameron Municipal Band from 1993; and retired at the close of the concerts in 2012.
He performed in much of the eastern United States and in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Greece, Eastern Europe, and throughout the former Soviet Union. His performance experience has included working with Benny Goodman, Doc Severinson, Boots Randolph, and Henry Mancini; just to name a few.
He married Julie Golden on June 23, 1987; and she survives. Also surviving are a son Keith Mathews (Angela); sister Sara C. Mathews; and a host of colleagues and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Sara Golden Mathews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Allied Arts Council of St. Joseph.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Heaton -Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.