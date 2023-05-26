Michael Lee Burnett
1954 - 2023
Altamont, Missouri……Michael Lee Burnett, age 68, was born December 24, 1954, in Cameron, Missouri, the son of Hubert and Betty Alice (Jones) Burnett and passed away May 23, 2023.
Michael and Jeannie Rana (Parker) Burnett were united in marriage on June 15, 1975, at the Baptist Church in Gallatin, Missouri, and to this union three children were born.
Mike was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting guns, riding four-wheelers and camping (especially at Harrison County Lake). Mike was ornery and loved to tell dirty jokes.
He is reunited in heaven with his wife, Jeannie; son, Michael “Mikey” Burnett; parents, Hubert and Betty; brother, David Burnett; sisters, Betty Ann Riley and Martha “Cookie” Parvin.
Survivors include his children; Chipper Burnett of Altamont, MO, Misty (Todd) Hunt of Osborn, MO; daughter-in-law, Michelle Burnett of Maysville, MO; sisters, Teresa (Chris) Lee of Cameron, MO, and Laura (late husband, Howard) Hullinger of Cameron, MO; brother-in-law, Allen Parvin; fiancé, Donna Thurman of Altamont, MO; his dog, Buddy; and numerous family and friends.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, with burial following at Mt. Ayr Cemetery in Altamont, Missouri. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at the funeral home.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michael Lee Burnett Memorial Fund c/o Independent Farmers Bank of Maysville.
Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com