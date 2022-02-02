Michael Lynn Gay, Sr., 61, of Skidmore, Missouri passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022. He was born to John "Jack" C. Jr. and Genila S. (Hamilton) Gay on April 4, 1960 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He graduated from Central in 1978. Mike worked as a truck driver. He loved watching The Kansas City Chiefs, drag races, spending time with his loved ones and beloved dogs.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Earnastine (Dent) Gay; Harry and Mable (Harguss) Hamilton; uncles, Richard L. Gay and Lonnie L. Gay Sr.
Mike is survived by his parents; daughter, Michele Gay; son, Michael Gay Jr.; brother Jon "Brian" (Airis) Gay; grandchildren, Warren Davis III, Taylor Davis, Riley Chenoweth, Christian Chenoweth, Paris Chenoweth, Kamdyn Kukuc, Zachary Gay, Matthew Gay, Noah Gay; several nieces and nephews; and Kayla Crandall whom he helped raise.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 26th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Please wear a mask.
Due to covid funeral services will be private and for immediate family only.