Maysville, Missouri….Michael “Mikey” Jason Burnett, age 46, was born April 14, 1976 in Cameron, Missouri the son of Michael Lee and Jeannie Rana (Parker) Burnett and passed away November 18, 2022.
Michael graduated from Gallatin High School class of 1994. After graduation, he worked 18 years at Western Missouri Correctional Facility as a correctional officer. He then worked for Swift and Dohrn as a truck driver before coming to work at MFA Propane.
Michael and Michelle (Lowrey) were united in marriage October 3, 2012 on Waialae Beach in Oahu, Hawaii. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially with his girls and his “hot wife” (as he liked to refer to her), creating memories while doing some of his favorite activities, which included fishing, hunting and camping. He has over 20,000 photos on his phone of memories he’s captured with his family and friends over the years. He was a devoted family man and always made sure to spend one on one time with his nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother.
Survivors include his loving wife, Michelle, of the home; father, Michael Lee Burnett, Altamont, MO; four daughters, Maddy, Katelyn Marie “Kat”, Kassidy, and Kaley; brother, Chipper Burnett, Altamont, MO; sister, Misty (Todd) Hunt, Osborn, MO; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and his dog, Kain.
Family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Maysville. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the First Baptist Church with burial immediately following at the Mt. Ayr Cemetery in Altamont, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mikey Burnett Memorial Fund c/o Independent Farmers Bank in Maysville. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com